Chitradurga DC orders probe into 22 orphans found in Murugha Mutt

The same mutt and its chief seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, are embroiled in a controversy after he was arrested in October for sexually assaulting two minor girls.

In a major development, the district administration of Chitradurga on Tuesday has ordered a probe in connection with 22 orphaned children who were kept in an organisation run by the Murugha Mutt. The same mutt and its chief seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, are embroiled in a controversy after he was arrested in October for sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 15 and 16, who were residing in the residential quarters of the math.



The order to probe was issued following a complaint by the Odanadi organisation to the Additional District Commissioner of Chitradurga and to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). This is the same organisation that initially reported the illicit activities of the seer and its mutt.



The orphaned children were kept at the Basaveshwara Orphaned Children home and Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Murugha Mutt. The CWC has been asked to ascertain the status of the children and whereabouts of their parents. Now, the probe will focus on whether the adoption procedures were followed while these children were kept at the mutt facilities.



Odanadi NGO had lodged a complaint in this regard questioning the proper management of responsibilities by the CWC and lodged complaints with the SP and DC. The complaint lists 13 issues pertaining to the orphaned children.



The rape accused seer is still lodged in judicial custody and the demand for replacing him is growing stronger. A meeting held last week by former minister H Ekanthaiah to unseat Shivamurthy Sharana as the pontiff ended in chaos after a group of the seerâ€™s followers opposed the appointment of an administrator to the mutt by the state government. The state government has now named PS Vastrad, a former IAS officer as the administrator of the mutt.