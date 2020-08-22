Chiranjeevi turns 65, son Ram Charan and other Tollywood celebs wish Megastar

The Konidela Production Company is going to release the first look and motion poster of Chiranjeevi’s 152nd movie at 4 pm on Saturday.

Flix Tollywood

A common display picture (CDP) was released on the occasion of Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday by his son Ram Charan, who is also an actor. Following him, several other Tollywood celebrities used the CDP and wished Chiranjeevi. The actor turned 65 years old.

“Happy to be launching the Common display picture to celebrate the birthday of Mega Star Chiranjeevi Garu. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi” wrote Ram Charan on Twitter, sharing the common DP.

Happy to be launching the Common DP to celebrate the birthday of Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/73uk22ZPMx August 21, 2020

The CDP shows Chiranjeevi in popular roles, with the mountains as background. His avatars from these roles are arranged on stairs. Some of the roles displayed include Khaidi, Pasivadi Pranam, Swayam Krushi, Anji, Gharana Mogudu and Indra.

After these roles, there is also a break shown for a few steps, indicating Chiranjeevi’s entry into politics. However, the stairs end with his 150th movie, Khaidi No.150. His recent hit Syera Narasimha Reddy is also seen, embedded in the title which says 'Megastar'.

The actor's birthday this year coincided with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Actor Ram Charan has also shared another post where he's seen along with father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi in traditional clothes.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!. Happy birthday Dad pic.twitter.com/nDINunsE4N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Satyadev of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya fame has shared a dance video, flaunting his dance moves for a medley of hit songs. All these dance steps were once popular steps performed by Chiranjeevi.

And there is also a surprise release waiting on the actor's birthday. The Konidela Production Company is going to release the first look and motion poster of Chiranjeevi’s 152nd movie at 4 pm on Saturday. The movie is coming under the direction of Koratala Shiva. The poster of the announcement shows a hand braced with a waving red flag, hinting at the movie's theme.

Chiranjeevi is one of the top heroes in Tollywood who has done 151 movies so far in his career and is hailed as Megastar by his fans.

