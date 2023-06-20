Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun congratulate new parents Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20.

Flix Entertainment

Congratulations are pouring in for actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20. The newborn has already been given the moniker of “Mega Princess” by Ram Charan’s family. A festive atmosphere prevailed at Apollo Hospital where the delivery took place, as Ram Charan’s fans gathered and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals.

Welcoming his granddaughter to the family, mega star Chiranjeevi, wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

Congratulating the couple, actor Junior NTR, who worked along with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s super hit film RRR, wrote, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness.”

Ram Charan’s cousin Allu Arjun wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakonidela for the precious new arrival . Super happy for proud grand parents @KChiruTweets & Surekha garu . #megaprincess”

“Welcome Home Little One. Overwhelmed with Joy & Happiness. Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela as you embrace this incredible journey of parenthood with this beautiful blessing. Our boundless family is wishing you endless love, laughter, and warmth,” said actor Sai Dharam Tej.

“Congratulations to this beautiful couple on the arrival of their little princess. Your baby already has a head start on life with you both as her parents! Wishing you and the little one all the love and happiness,” wrote actor Lavanya.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who got married in 2012, announced the pregnancy in December last year.