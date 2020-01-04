Chiranjeevi begins shooting for his next with Koratala Shiva

Tollywood

The megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi, has commenced shooting for his next film directed by Koratala Shiva. The team is currently shooting at a specially erected set in Kokapet. Currently titled ‘Chiru 152’, the project was announced last year and was launched last October. Reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. Incidentally, Trisha has worked with Chiru in Stalin earlier.

There are reports that Chiru’s son Ram Charan Teja will be playing a crucial role in it. Earlier, it was reported that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man. But it now looks like Ram Charan will be playing the younger version after the film’s director managed to convince him.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainment. The film features legendary cinematographer Tirru and editor Sreekar Prasad. The makers are yet to announce the music director for the film.

Chiranjeevi’s last film to release was Sye Raa, a story on the legendary freedom fighter from Andhra and it turned out to be a huge hit. It had Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevy of stars in the cast. The period film, which hit the theatres in October, received mixed reviews from the audience.

Sye Raa was bankrolled by Chiru’s son and actor Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crore. It had a bevy of stars from different film industries including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji.

