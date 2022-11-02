The Chinmayi Show: Stalking and what it does to women

In the first episode, Chinmayi discusses stalking, the toll it takes on women and what you should do if they are harassed. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu and journalist Chandra Srikanth share their harrowing experience of being stalked.

news The Chinmayi Show

The News Minute is excited to announce the launch of The Chinmayi Show by singer Chinmayi Sripaada. The show is about issues that ignore, and tend to brush under the carpet – from dowry harassment and MeToo to violence against women. Over the years, many people, especially women, have written to Chinmayi about the issues they face. The Chinmayi Show will tell you their stories.

In the first episode, Chinmayi discusses stalking, what it does to women and what you should do if they are harassed. A number of women had written in to Chinmayi, sharing their experiences and she narrates some of their stories on the show. A number of women who had written in to Chinmayi say they were stalked when they were teenagers or in their early 20s. Many were afraid to tell their parents, while those who did tell someone in a position of authority were slut shamed or blamed. Chinmayi also discusses the role the police have played in cases of stalking.

She also speaks with actor Parvathy Thiruvothu about her stalking experience, how the police reacted to her complaint and the advice she has for others who are harassed by stalkers. Also on the show is Chandra Srikanth, a journalist who says was stalked by different men during high school and college and explains why she was afraid to file a police complaint. Prasanna Gettu, founder of Chennai-based International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care, tells you what you should do if you are being stalked.

Watch the first episode of The Chinmayi Show: