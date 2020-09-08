Chinese soldiers tried to close in on Indian troops, fired in air: Indian Army

The Indian Army issued a statement shortly after People's Liberation Army claimed that India transgressed the LAC and fired warning shots on Monday late.

news India-China Standoff

Shortly after the People's Liberation Army blamed the Indian soldiers for transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the late Monday night and firing warning shots at the bank of Pangong Lake, the Indian Army has now countered the allegation. In a statement, the Indian Army stated that the PLA troops tried to close in on Indian troops and that they had fired in the air after their efforts were foiled.

The statement, issued by Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand on Tuesday, came hours after the People’s Liberation Army of China’s claimed that Indian troops had fired warning shots, prompting them to “take counter-measures to stabilise the situation on the ground” at Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

The Indian Army said that at no stage has it “transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing”. The Army also maintained that India is “committed to disengaging and de-escalating the situation at LAC”.

According to the Indian Army, “the People’s Liberation Army troops were attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC, but when dissuaded, the PLA had fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops.” The statement noted that despite the grave provocation, Indian troops “exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner”.

The PLA’s late-night statement on Monday came days after Indian troops foiled Chinese military manoeuvres and occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the PLA, claimed that the Indian Army crossed the line and entered Bangong-Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border.

PLA also stated that the Indian actions seriously violated the relevant agreements between China and India, escalating the regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was “very serious,” and that it called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a “political level”.

Jaishankar will leave for Moscow this week to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a meeting between foreign ministers, on September 10. He is likely to hold talks on the border standoff with China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. Jaishankar said that the state of the border cannot be delinked from the state of the relationship between India and China.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on a three-day to Moscow to attend the SCO meeting of defence ministers. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), headquartered in Beijing, is an eight-member economic and security bloc. India and China are part of this bloc.