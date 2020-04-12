Chinese policy change causes delays for states that ordered COVID-19 rapid testing kits

China initiated a policy change after a few European nations complained about sub-standard test kits made and purchased from China-based companies.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A recent change in policy initiated by the Chinese government has resulted in a delay in procuring rapid (antibody) test kits for COVID-19 for the Karnataka government. However, officials remain hopeful that the kits will arrive in 2-3 days. Officials had earlier said that the kits were expected to arrive last week and that tests would start by Friday.



Officials in the know said this problem was not unique to Karnataka but affects all states that are sourcing the antibody-based testing kits from companies sourcing their material from China.



Speaking to TNM, Dr CN Manjunath, nodal officer for COVID-19 testing in the state, said, “China has made a policy change in which it is mandatory for any consignment going out of the country to be endorsed by the government. We are constantly in touch with our ambassador, Vikram Misri, and he is talking to his Chinese counterpart to release the consignments as soon as possible. We don’t know the exact date by which the consignments will be released from Hong Kong Airport. The agency (Sensing Self Pvt Limited) said it will arrive here within 2-3 days. The entire quality clearance and other necessary clearances have been arranged already. Only the Chinese FDA (Food and Drug Administration) [National Medical Products Administration] has to give the clearance.”



Dr Manjunath is the Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.



“Even though the company is Singaporean, the source of the product is China. Not only the Karnataka consignment, even the shipment to Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments are affected due to this change in policy. Most companies from which other Indian states are procuring are sourcing their materials from China only. Once the FDA clearance is done, we should get it immediately. It will take only 6 hours to reach Bengaluru,” Dr Manjunath added.



The policy change was put in place after a few European nations complained about some sub-standard test kits for the same purpose made and purchased from China-based companies.



As reported earlier, Karnataka was among the first states in India to decide to carry out mass testing using these new rapid testing technologies. The Karnataka government had placed an order with Singaporean firm Sensing Self Private Limited for 1 lakh kits.

Devices made by the company had been used in European countries and in South Korea among other nations.



Read: COVID-19: Karnataka to do mass testing with the help of imported rapid kit

Dr Manjunath added that the Centre might offer additional test kits over and above those procured by the respective state governments. IIncidentally the Indian Council of Medical Research was also expecting a shipment of 2.5 lakh kits from overseas by April 9.. These were to be distributed by the Centre among states based on requirement.



The rapid testing kits are expected to give results in 15 minutes and cost only about Rs 800 as compared to current tests which take a day’s time and are priced at Rs 2,500 plus costs. The time and cost factor will enable states to carry out mass testing.



Globally countries that have carried out mass testing, like South Korea and Germany, are being hailed for their efficiency in managing the pandemic.



Read: Govt issues guidelines on antibody testing, COVID-19 containment plan



While India has tested a total of 1,79,374 samples by end of Saturday, Germany had by April 9 been doing more than 1 lakh tests daily.