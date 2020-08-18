Chinese central bank invests in ICICI Bank amid anti-China sentiment

The investment comes at a time when business and trade relations between India and China have nose-dived after the Galwan valley clash.

Money Business

After the disclosure of a holding in HDFC, the Chinese central bank People's Bank of China has now acquired an equity stake in ICICI Bank. The government had in April notified new norms for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by neighbouring countries which would require approvals. It is not clear if portfolio investments need to go through some vetting process or if the government will continue with this open route till the time no FDI approval is required.

The investment by the Chinese central bank in ICICI Bank is modest. It subscribed to the recent ICICI Bank's Rs 15,000 crore capital qualified institutional investors (QIP) placement and invested Rs 15 crore. The Chinese central bank was among the 357 institutional investors which included domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and global institutions that subscribed to the issue.

Earlier, a disclosure by HDFC had caused a flutter after PBOC holding breached the 1% mark. HDFC had clarified that Chinese central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been an existing shareholder of the company and only the disclosure was being made as they hit the 1% threshold.

HDFC's Vice Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry had told IANS that the PBOC had been an existing shareholder and had owned 0.8% in the company as of March 2019. Thereafter, there have been reports that PBOC has cut its stake in HDFC.

Meanwhile, the government of Singapore has increased its stake in ICICI Bank as it took up 11.08% stake of the total shares issued in the latest QIP of the bank's shares with an investment of Rs 1,662.71 crore.

As of the quarter ended June, it had a 2.12% stake in the private lender, according to the data on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website. In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the government of Singapore was offered over 4.64 crore shares in the QIP amounting to 11.08% stake.

It emerged the largest investor in the latest qualified institutional placement of the bank's shares.

ICICI Bank has raised nearly Rs 15,000 crore through the allotment of equity shares under its QIP. The bank issued around 41.9 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per share.