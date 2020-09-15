‘China’s attempt to alter the status quo unacceptable’: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the India-China border conflict in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the India-China border conflict in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and told the Parliament that India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.

The Defence Minister briefed the Lok Sabha about the two clashes at the Line of Actual Control, and said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on June 15. The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

“Even though the situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved and the number of friction points, we do remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the current situation.At the same time, the House can be assured that we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies.

Singh said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector. He told the House that the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas. There are several friction areas in Eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La and North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake.

“In response to China’s actions, our armed forces have also made appropriate counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests are fully protected. The House should have full confidence that our armed forces will always rise to the challenge and do us all proud,” he said.

Rajnath Singh added, "We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable," he said.

He emphasized that India remains committed to resolving the current issues in our border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultations.

After Singh's statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla, which is Congress walked out of the House in protest.