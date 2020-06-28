'China apps and products are forbidden': Telangana police training college declares

The principal of the college said that no order was issued to the trainees or staff and it was only a suggestion welcomed by everybody.

news Controversy

'China apps/products are forbidden in this college', declared a banner put up at Police Training College in Karimnagar town of Telangana.

The trainees at the college on a suggestion from the principal deleted Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products as a mark of protest over the recent killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the neighbouring country in Ladakh.

The move by the training centre came amid ongoing debate in the country on boycotting Chinese apps and goods.

Majority of over 800 trainees and 150 staff members at the training college have deleted Chinese apps and have stopped using Chinese goods.

Police Training College (PTC) incharge principal G. Chandramohan said no order was issued to the trainees or staff. He said it was only a suggestion but the majority of them welcomed it and deleted the apps.

The trainees feel that by boycotting Chinese products and apps they can voice their anger over the killing of Indian soldiers including Colonel Santosh Babu, who hailed from Telangana's Suryapet district.

The clash in Galwan Valley in Ladakh has already sparked a debate on the boycott. People at a few places staged protests, demanding the government to ban the import of Chinese goods.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on June 20 called for a ban on TikTok to impact China economically. He said 15 crore Indians use the Chinese app and that country makes crores in profit from this.

"Ban Chinese video app TikTok in India. 15 crore people of India use TikTok due to which China gets profit of crores. Stop TikTok to impact China economically! I humbly request all Indians to boycott TikTok," Ramdas Athawale had tweeted.

