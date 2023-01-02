Partner

Childhood cancers: Survival rates are improving, parents should not lost hope

"Your child has cancer," are four words that every parent dreads hearing. Nobody ever expects to learn that their child has a potentially fatal illness. The first few weeks can be difficult. Emotions range from fear, anxiety, and denial to guilt, anger, and depression.

The cause of childhood cancer remains a medical mystery. Despite decades of research, there is no concrete evidence of childhood cancer causation. Most childhood cancers are almost always caused by a random DNA mutation. Hereditary genetic defects can cause less than 10% of cancers.

According to World Health Organization estimates, approximately 400,000 children aged 0 to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer each year, with India accounting for 20% of the global burden.

MOST COMMON TYPE OF CHILDHOOD CANCER

Leukaemia or blood cancer is the most common childhood cancer affecting about 30% of children with cancer. Other types of cancer include Lymphoma, Neuroblastoma, and brain and spinal cord tumour among others.

According to experts, unlike adult cancers, most childhood cancers are treatable and have a high survival rate. Dr Vinod Gunasekaran, a senior paediatric oncologist at Kauvery Hospitals, Trichy asserts that most childhood cancers respond better to treatment because children typically do not have many other health issues that adults with cancer may have.

During the treatment process, parents can seek assistance from various support groups that can assist in addressing family concerns such as role changes, financial concerns, how to support the child with cancer, and how to cope with treatment side effects, among others.

Several non-profit organisations around the world provide financial assistance for childhood cancer treatment costs. Parents can use the resources to give their children the best chance of beating cancer.

EARLY DIAGNOSIS IS THE KEY

Early diagnosis is critical for effective treatment and increases the likelihood of survival. While this is a stressful time for parents, it is critical to support the child with a customised care and treatment regimen. Childhood cancers require a great deal of awareness, empathy, and support.

Early diagnosis includes awareness of symptoms by families and primary care providers, timely clinical evaluation, determining the extent to which cancer has spread and prompt treatment.

Prolonged fever, sudden blindness, bulging eyeball, dizziness or loss of balance, unexplained weight loss, bone pain, and bruising are a few red flags and warning signs of childhood cancer. If parents notice any of the above symptoms, they should seek immediate assistance.

TREATMENT PROTOCOL

A common treatment for most childhood cancer includes surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplant, and radiation therapy. Treatment lasts 6 months to two years, with medicines administered at regular intervals based on protocols available from standard institutions, and chemotherapy administered over time to cure the child of cancer. Parents need to consult with a Paediatric oncologist who specialises in the care of children with cancer.

Experts opine access to treatment centres and affordability are important factors in the survival rate of children with cancer. Only Chennai and Vellore had specialised paediatric oncologist centres a few years ago, but more of these centres are now open in tier 2 cities in TamilNadu, making it easier for people across the state to access these specialised treatments.

â€œTo treat cancer, we need a strong support system. The child cannot be treated by a single person sitting in a small clinic. We require 24-hour coverage in the hospital to receive children because they can become ill at any time. Blood transfusion, paediatric ICU care, and platelet transfusion should all be available in the hospital," says Dr Gunasekaran.

REMOVE STIGMA ASSOCIATED WITH CHILDHOOD CANCER

Specialists urge the public to remove the stigma associated with cancer and to treat cancer patients, particularly children, with compassion. "Cancer is not a contagious disease." We need to be more accepting of children undergoing cancer treatment. Siblings should not be divided. The public should applaud them for their valiant fight against this deadly disease," Dr Gunasekaran adds.

This article was published in association with Kauvery Hospital.