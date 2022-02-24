Child porn shared on WhatsApp group, Kerala HC says group admin not liable

The ruling by the high court came while quashing a POCSO case against the admin of a WhatsApp group, one of whose members had posted child pornography on it.

news Court

The administrators or creators (called admins) of a WhatsApp group cannot be held vicariously liable for any objectionable content, including child pornograhy, posted on it by any of its members, the Kerala High Court has held. The ruling by the high court came while quashing a POCSO case against the admin of a WhatsApp group, one of whose members had posted child pornography on it.

The court said that as held by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, "the only privilege enjoyed by the admin of a WhatsApp group over other members is that they can add and delete any of the members from the group. They do not have physical or any control otherwise over what a member of a group is posting thereon. They cannot moderate or censor messages in a group”.

"Thus, a Creator or Administrator of a WhatsApp group, merely acting in that capacity, cannot be vicariously held liable for any objectionable content posted by a member of the group," the Kerala HC said.

In the instant matter, the petitioner had created a WhatsApp group called 'FRIENDS' and he had made two other persons as admins, along with him and one of them posted a video depicting children engaged in sexually explicit act in the group. Following this, police had registered an FIR against that person mentioning him as the first accused, under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subsequently, the petitioner was mentioned as the second accused and after the investigation was completed, a final report was filed before the trial court.

The petitioner, in his plea seeking quashing of the proceedings against him, had contended that even if the entire allegations and the material collected are taken together at their face value, they do not indicate that he committed any offence.

The high court agreed with the contention and said, "There is nothing on record to suggest that the petitioner has published or transmitted or caused to be published or transmitted in any electronic form the alleged obscene material or he browsed or downloaded the said material or, in any way, facilitated abusing children online. Similarly, the prosecution has no case that the petitioner used children in any form of media for his sexual gratification or used them for pornographic purpose or stored, for commercial purpose, any child pornographic material."

The court also said that there was no law by which an admin of any messaging service can be held liable for a post made by a member of a group. "A WhatsApp Admin cannot be an intermediary under the IT Act. He does not receive or transmit any record or provide any service with respect to such record. There is no master-servant or principal-agent relationship between the Admin of a WhatsApp group and its members. It goes against basic principles of criminal law to hold an Admin liable for a post published by someone else in the group," the court said.

It further said that the basic ingredients of the alleged offences ‘are altogether absent as against the petitioner’ and quashed the entire proceedings in the case against him.