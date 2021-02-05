Chikkamagaluru minor’s rape: Home Min Bommai accepts lapses by govt

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking in the Council when the matter was raised by opposition leaders.

news Sexual Assault

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accepted that there were lapses from the part of the government while probing the recent case of rape and sexual abuse of a minor in Chikkamagaluru district. He was speaking in the Council (Upper House of Karnataka State Legislature) when the matter was raised by opposition leaders. Bommai said that the Station House Officer will be suspended as there are allegations of him delaying the registration of the case despite the survivor approaching him.

SR Patil of the Congress, who raised the issue, said that the police have failed to arrest all the 17 accused named by the survivor in the case until now. It was reported that according to the first information report (FIR), the survivor was trafficked by her aunt and was allegedly raped and sexually abused over the last five months since September. Some of the opposition leaders also alleged that some of the accused in the case are members of the Sangh parivar.

The Times of India quoted Bommai as saying that this incident has shaken his conscience and he will ensure that all “culprits” in the case are not only arrested but also be given the harshest of punishments, including death sentence. He said he has ordered a probe led by Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra.

The Hindu quoted Bommai as saying that he had considered resigning over the development but chose to continue and ensure the strongest action against the accused. He also said that he has also ordered a probe by the zonal Inspector General of Police into other lapses alleged against the Home Department.

The 15-year-old survivor was also engaged as a child labourer and Bommai said the Labour Department will also probe lapses on that account. He assured that the government will ensure that the survivor is given security and that she gets a government job when she turns an adult. In the meantime, the government has assured that efforts will be taken to rehabilitate her.