Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates Chengai Sivam bridge in Chennai’s Perambur

This newly constructed bridge is expected to benefit nearly two lakh people residing in areas such as Perambur, Otteri, Puliyanthope, Purasawalkam, Vepery, Kolathur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

news News

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin officially inaugurated the Chengai Sivam bridge in Perambur on Saturday, July 1. The bridge, named after Chenagi Sivam, an MLA from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who held office in 1989 and 1996, was unveiled as a significant infrastructure development for the region. The estimated cost of the bridge, according to The Times of India, amounted to Rs 63.83 crore. Spanning across the Otteri Nullah canal, it connects Perambur High Road and Pulianthope, measuring 282 meters in length and 22.0 meters in width.

The construction of the Chengai Sivam bridge involved the demolition of the old, dilapidated bridge over the Otteri Nullah canal, as reported by The New Indian Express. This newly constructed bridge is expected to benefit nearly two lakh people residing in areas such as Perambur, Otteri, Puliyanthope, Purasawalkam, Vepery, Kolathur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

In addition to the bridge inauguration, Chief Minister MK Stalin also participated in the opening of several other projects. Following the Chengai Sivam bridge inauguration, he unveiled three newly constructed classrooms at a government school in GKM Colony, Kolathur. The construction of these classrooms incurred a cost of Rs 1 crore. Moreover, the Chief Minister inaugurated a park situated near Vyasarpadi, developed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Furthermore, he inaugurated a library and an anganwadi at the same location.

Prominent officials present at the inauguration ceremonies included Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, among others. These infrastructure projects mark a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and providing improved facilities for the people of Tamil Nadu.