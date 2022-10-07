Chief Justice UU Lalit asked by Union govt to recommend his successor

Chief Justice UU Lalit will retire as the CJI on November 8 after a brief tenure of 74 days.

news Supreme Court

Setting in motion the process of appointing the next head of the Indian judiciary, the government on Friday, October 7, wrote to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to recommend his successor. Justice Lalit will retire as the CJI on November 8 after a brief tenure of 74 days. "As per the MoP on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a tweet.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. The MoP is a document which guides the appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and High Court judges. According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI. If Justice Chandrachud is nominated, he would be the 50th CJI and take oath on November 9. He would have a tenure of two years and demit office on November 10, 2024. While Supreme Court judges retire after attaining the age of 65, High Court judges retire at 62 years.

Justice UU Lalit was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27, after he was recommended to take over for former CJI NV Ramana, who demitted office on August 26.

Meanwhile, in a fresh notification issued on August 27, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry said the Supreme Court Judges Rules have been amended again to extend more post-retirement facilities to retired CJIs and judges of the top court. A retired CJI will be entitled to live in a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement. Type VII accommodation is usually provided to sitting MPs who have been former Union ministers. A retired Supreme Court judge will also get domestic help and a chauffeur for lifetime from the day of retirement, apart from other benefits.

