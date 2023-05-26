Chhattisgarh officer pumps out 21 lakh litres from reservoir to find his phone

After draining the water that could be used to irrigate nearly 1,500 acres of agricultural land, the officer’s Rs 1.5 lakh worth phone is not working as it was underwater for four days.

While losing a phone is a nightmare, it prompted a government officer in Chhattisgarh to go to the extent of draining an entire reservoir of water to find his phone. The amount of water he drained is a whopping 21 lakh litres that could be used to irrigate nearly 1,500 acres of agricultural land, involving workers for four days - all for a Rs 1.5 lakh worth Apple iphone, which is not working after being underwater for four days. The officer Rajesh Vishwas has been suspended from duty after the incident came to light.

According to reports, Rajesh is a food officer working in Kanker district. He was on a trip with his friends in Kherkatta reservoir, when his phone accidentally slipped into the water. After divers failed to retrieve the phone, Rajesh had decided to drain the reservoir of its water, claiming that the phone contained “official data”. He also reportedly called the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and requested to allow the draining of water so that the phone could be found. “He said it was not an issue if three-four feet deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water. That's why I got help from locals to drain around three feet of water and got my phone back," an NDTV report quoted Vishwas saying. However, the water drained was way more than “a few feet”.

An official from the irrigation and water resources department received a complaint about the water draining, when the incident came to light. After four days of draining the water, the officer had intervened when the water was down by nearly six feet. Janmejay Nayak, a senior official in the district administration had told IANS that Rajesh Vishwas was suspended.

(With IANS inputs)

