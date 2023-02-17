Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI chief selector after TV sting controversy

Sharma was in the midst of a controversy on Tuesday, February 14, after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel.

Chetan Sharma has resigned as the BCCI chairman of selectors of the Indian cricket team. This decision comes after Sharma was caught in a controversy on Tuesday, February 14, after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel.

His resignation was accepted by Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, according to an ANI report. A formal communication from the BCCI is expected but it is unclear who will step into the role. Shiv Sundar Das, the selector from East Zone, is likely to succeed, as per a report in Cricbuzz.

Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting conducted by Zee News.

Sharma alleged that a lot of players take injections to hasten their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit. The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. Sharma also alleged that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"It will be (BCCI secretary) Jay's (Shah) call as to what will be Chetan's future. The question is whether T20 skipper Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma would like to sit with Chetan in a selection meeting knowing that he has let out internal discussions," a senior BCCI official had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.