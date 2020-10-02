Chennithala denies allegation that he was gifted an iPhone at UAE consulate celebrations

The claim was made by Unitac builders in a petition submitted to the Kerala High Court.

news Controversy

In a new controversy related to the gold smuggling, it has been submitted in the Kerala High Court that an Apple iPhone was gifted to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala at the behest of key accused Swapna Suresh.

In a petition filed in the court, Santhosh Eappen who is the owner of Unitac Builders and Developers that bagged the Life Mission project, has said that the company handed over five iPhones to Swapna Suresh who wanted to hand it over to guests at the UAE Consulate’s National Day celebration on December 2, 2019.

On September 25, the CBI registered a case under Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act or FCRA violation in the Life Mission Project and booked Santhosh Eapen.

After an agreement was signed between UAE-based Red Crescent and the Life Mission, providing a fund of Rs 20 crore to build houses and hospitals for flood victims, another agreement was signed allegedly between the UAE Consular General and Unitac Builders and Developers.

It was Santhosh Eapen's firm that bagged the contract of the housing project in Wadakkanchery. He has been accused of colluding with Swapna Suresh and other employees at the UAE consulate and getting the contract in exchange for commission.

Santhosh Eapen filed a petition to quash the FIR against him and for declaratory relief against CBI, on Thursday.

It is in this petition that he made the claim about the iPhones, he also added that the phones were bought from Lulu Mall HyperMarket Kochi and the bill of the purchase was submitted with the petition.

Chennithala has however strongly refuted the claim and said that he will deal with it legally.

"I attended the function in 2019, as per the organisers request. I was given a shawl which I gave to someone else there. No one gave me an iPhone. I don't know if someone else there was given the phone in my name. I bought iPhones for myself and my wife while I visited Dubai once. These are cheap tactics to portray me in bad light. I spoke to my counsel and will move ahead legally. There were other politicians too at the function,” he told the media on Friday.

Unitac Builders and Developers built 140 apartments under the project in Thrissur's Wadakkanchery. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Life Mission UV Jose has been summoned to appear before the CBI with all the documents on October 5.

The company has also said that a total of Rs 3,8 crore was handed over as commission, as per instructions from the UAE consulate. This commission was paid to ensure that the company would win future projects of the Consulate in Kerala. The money was handed over to an Egyptian citizen working in the consulate, Unitac claimed. The petition said that later Rs 68 lakhs was transferred to a trading company owned by Sandeep Nair, another accused in the case.

“On the first and second of August 2019, the petitioner received an amount as aforesaid from an Indian Bank named Axis Bank, Karamana Branch (Thiruvananthapuram). Therefore an amount of Rs 3,80,00,000 crore was withdrawn and as per their instruction, the amount was converted into US Dollar by the bank itself. On August 2, 2019 the petitioner reached Thiruvananthapuram around 6.30 pm and he was asked to come near Cafe coffee day at Kowdiar. After sometime, Mr Khalidh, an Egyptian, working as economic head of the UAE consulate came in a vehicle from the Consulate with a blue number plate and collected the entire amount from the petitioner,” the petition reads.

“The amount was given as per the direction of the Consulate General. Further an amount of Rs 68 lakhs was transferred to ISOMO trading company owned by one Mr Sandeep Nair (another accused in the case) for its liaison works. The amount which was given by the petitioner to the officials of the consulate will not in any way affect the quality of the construction of the building. The amount was given expecting the future contracts from the consulate. In addition to that as Mrs Swapna Suresh demanded five i-phones from the petitioner for presenting to the Chief Guest and other delegates of the upcoming national Day celebration of UAE scheduled to be held on December 2, 2019. The phones were handed over to Swapna Suresh as demanded. Those phones were presented to Mr Ramesh Chennithala and others in a function to celebrate National Day of UAE held on December 12, 2019 at Thiruvananthapuram. Mr Ramesh Chennithala was the chief guest of the function,” it further reads.

Also Read: New twist in gold smuggling: Swapna got major bribe in Kerala govt’s housing project

Kerala govt moves HC against CBI probe into Life Mission housing project