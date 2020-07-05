Chennai's Vijaya Hospital stops patient care after many staff members get COVID-19

According to reports at least 40 staff members from the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 and this is a volatile number, the official adds.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

One of Chennai’s reputed private hospitals, Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani has had to shut down and suspend all patient care services after several hospital staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Confirming to The News Minute, an official from Greater Chennai corporation said, “We have asked them to close their premises and to not take up any more new patients. Disinfection process will begin at the hospital.”

On the alternative measures for the existing patient, the officials said that the hospital will decide and work out a plan.

According to reports at least 40 staff members from the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a circular dated July 3, issued to all staff members of the Vijaya Group of Hospitals, Managing Trustee and CEO B Bharathi Reddy wrote that patient care services will be temporarily suspended at Vijaya Hospital with immediate effect. The in-patients admitted in the Vijaya Hospital will be transferred to Vijaya Health Centre. The outpatient services will continue to function at Vijaya Health Centre.

“In the light of many employees turning COVID-19 positive, it has been decided to temporarily suspend the patient care services at Vijaya Hospital with immediate effect. Vijaya Hospital will be taken up for disinfection and other infection control measures as per the government guidelines,” read the circular.

She further added that all types of admissions including emergency admissions will be temporarily stopped in Vijaya Group of Hospitals – Vijaya Hospital and Vijaya Health Centre. “Any type of emergency coming to the Vijaya Health Centre casualty will be referred to other hospitals after stabilisation, without much inconvenience to the patients,” the circular said.

Any staff working in Vijaya Medical and Educational Trust seeking treatment for COVID-19 related illness will be admitted.

Vijaya Group of Hospitals consists of Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani, Vijaya Heart Foundation, Vijaya Eye Foundation, Vijaya Health Centre and Vijaya Medical and Educational Trust and a few more. In June, Sarath Reddy, Trustee of Vijaya Hospital and grandson of its Founder Nagi Reddy, succumbed to COVID-19.