Chennai's new Commissioner of Police starts hearing public grievances through video calls

Public can call on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 12 pm to 1 pm.

news Coronavirus

The Greater Chennai police have announced a phone number for the public to register their grievances directly to the newly-appointed Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. On Friday, the CoP attended the video calls made to the registered number.

By using the WhatsApp number 6369100100, people can make a video call to the Commissioner of Police on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week from 12 pm to 1 pm to convey their grievances.

Greater Chennai Police introduces Grievance redressal through video call. Pl contact 6369100100 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 12 to 1 afternoon. — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) July 2, 2020

The Greater Chennai Police has introduced this initiative for the people since the public is unable to directly meet the Commissioner of Police and register their grievances due to the lockdown.

The former Chennai Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan handed over the charge on Thursday. In a media address, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that to facilitate the people in informing their grievances to the police, “I have arranged for video-conferencing”. He also advised the public to stay at home and use masks.

He said the police profession is such that they need to come out for work so they need to take all the precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from the coronavirus.

First WhatsApp grievance call attended by Chennai CoP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on 3 June 2020 @chennaipolice_ @copmahesh1994 @dt_next pic.twitter.com/23L53gQfzE — Raghu VP (@Raghuvp99) July 3, 2020

In a routine police reshuffle, 39 police officers were transferred by the Tamil Nadu government two days ago. Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal ADGP (Operations) was given the posting of the new Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police. The former Chennai Police Commissioner was transferred to the Additional Director General of Police Operations, to take charge of the portfolio held by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. Additional DGP (Crime against Women and Children) M Ravi was also transferred as Addl DGP Special Task Force, Erode.

The police department was forced to face the flak of the public following the Sathankulam father-son custodial death case. A man named Jayaraj and his son Bennix, allegedly died after they suffered fatal injuries in custodial torture. The six police personnel allegedly responsible for the death of the father and son have been booked under charges of murder.