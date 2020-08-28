Chennai's Koyambedu market to open in phased manner in September

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai in a phased manner from September 18. The market which was closed in May due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases it caused, will be opened with stringent restrictions to avoid any further spread of the virus.

A decision on reopening the market which houses vegetable, grains and fruit and flower, in multiple stages was made at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam with officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and traders.

It came close on the heels of the meeting the traders had with Chief Minister K Palaniswami, seeking the early opening of the market. Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam inspected the market complex along with officials.

Initially, the wholesale grains market will be opened on September 18 and the vegetable wholesale section 10 days later. The fruit and flower trade will be resumed thereafter, according to an official release. Entry of vehicles and people would be restricted and police will enforce the regulations.

No two-wheeler or autos will be permitted inside the sprawling market when it resumes functioning, while only one truck at a given point of time will be allowed to enter the complex to unload the consignment, as per the new restrictions that will govern the functioning of the market.

The workers will be provided identity cards and all those entering the market will be screened for the coronavirus. The market will be closed for one day in a week to thoroughly disinfect the premises, the release said.

Touted as Asia's largest perishable goods market complex, Koyambedu wholesale Market Complex, spread over an area of 295 acres, was inaugurated in 1996.

The complex consists of about 3,100 shops, including over 1,000 wholesale and 2,000 retail shops.

The government had ordered its closure on May 5 after over 3,000 COVID-19 cases were detected.

After a brief lull in activities, the market was temporarily shifted to Thirumazhisai where about 240 wholesale traders were allotted shops.