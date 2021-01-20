Chennai's Kauvery Hospital begins vaccine programme for COVID-19

Founder and Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, took the first dose.

Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital has started the vaccination programme at the Kauvery COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in the city. Founder and Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, took the first dose of vaccine at the hospital. Most of their senior consultants and frontline workers also took a dose.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj said, “The long awaited moment for us is now over. We are now happy in seeing a new ray of hope for the people in our country. We thank the government for this move thereby enabling healthcare centres like us to work towards eradicating the virus. Throughout the programme, the vaccines will be administered with all safety protocols and we will focus on providing this to all staff, volunteers and frontline workers in our hospital.”

Kauvery Hospitals is a 1200-bed hospital group with presence in Chennai, Trichy, Hosur, Salem Karaikudi and Bengaluru in addition to planned entry in new markets, a press release stated.

“Apart from having diverse Multispecialty tertiary care expertise, Kauvery Hospitals house one of three ‘Cardiac Centres of Excellence in South India’. In today’s times where the healthcare industry is more and more commoditised, Kauvery Hospitals stands tall with its promise of making medical expertise and technology truly affordable with empathy and care at every stage of a person’s healthcare needs,” the release added.

The release further said, “Kauvery is one of the few corporate hospital chains to successfully integrate operations into Tier 1 cities after launching into Tier 2 cities. It is also one of the few hospitals founded by medical experts with a keen focus on delivering personalised and specialised health care with warmth.”