Chennai woman's number uploaded on dating app, one held

The woman began receiving a flood of obscene messages, calls and videos, following which she and her family filed a complaint.

The police in Chennai apprehended a man for sharing a woman's number on an online dating app, which led to her being harassed with a flood of obscene messages, calls and videos. Investigation officials said that the woman's number was shared by one D Venkatesh from Villipuram.

According to reports, the woman shared her number with 19-year-old Venkatesh, who works at a bakery, on September 8, as she went to order a cake. Following this, Venkatesh allegedly uploaded her phone number on the dating app.

Following this, the family filed a complaint with the Ambattur police, which began investigating the case. The New Indian Express reported that the family then made a profile and began messaging the profile created with the woman's phone number and persuaded the man to share his contact details. After this, police officials stepped in and took him into custody.

The police said that the phone was seized and further investigation is underway. A case is expected to be registered soon.

In June 2018, the Tamil Nadu police launched an app called 'Kavalan SOS', which lets people seek immediate assistance in emergency situations, which includes instances of sexual harassment.

The app, which works for both Android and iOS, has an 'SOS' button which can be pressed, to seek immediate assistance from the police, as 'Dial 100' could be busy during an emergency.

"First, the nearby police station, informed by the control centre, will get in touch with the user or second, the police will track the person who has raised the SOS using their GPRS location to track them down. As far as Chennai City is concerned, option one works well,” then Flower Bazaar Assistant Commissioner of Police S Lakshmanan had told reporters in December last year.

