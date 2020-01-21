Chennai woman lures parents with promise of film role for baby but kidnaps him, held

The 27-year-old woman was arrested by the Chennai police a week later.

The Chennai police, on Monday, arrested 27-year-old Revathi from Saidapet for allegedly kidnapping the child of balloon sellers on Marina Beach. The eight-month-old child was returned to his parents after searches across the city that lasted a week.

According to reports, Revathi had befriended the child's parents, Johne Bhosle and Randesha Bhosle from Maharashtra, who sold balloons on the beach for a living. Capitalising on their financial constraints, she allegedly promised to get the child a chance to act in films if they agreed to entrust her with the child. Under the guise of taking the child for skin tests, she reportedly took the family to the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. She then took them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with a ruse that she would 'procure a certificate'. From there, she allegedly escaped with the baby while the mother and grandmother were waiting outside.

After the couple lodged a complaint regarding the missing child, 11 special teams were deployed to trace him. He was finally rescued from the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Egmore, where Revathi had brought him. She was found walking into the hospital after the police scanned CCTV footage from the area.

During questioning, she reportedly revealed that she and her husband wanted a male child and that she had three miscarriages while attempting to have a boy. The couple already has a daughter. According to the Times of India, neighbours did not notice that Revathi had brought a baby to the house, as she never brought the child out.

This is the second kidnap that the police have cracked in two weeks. On January 13, police rescued a two-year-old girl child who was abducted from Chennai. Rejitha was sleeping with her mother, Marjina, a native of Guwahati in Assam, at the Central Railway Station in Chennai, when she was taken away. The accused was, in fact, known to the girl’s family and allegedly kidnapped the child following a quarrel with her father. The child was found at a railway station in Dindigul after passengers alerted the police about a suspicious man carrying a child that was incessantly crying.

The police were alerted by a few passengers travelling by the Mumbai-Nagercoil Express who grew suspicious with Deepak. According to TOI, he was begging with the child who was incessantly crying. When they asked him about the girl, they found his replies unsatisfactory following which they raised an alarm with the police.