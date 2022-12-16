Chennai weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain from Dec 17

Apart from Chennai, light to moderate rain is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal as well till December 19.

news Rain

After a brief respite from rains, Chennai will once again experience light to moderate rain from Saturday, December 17 onwards. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the city will experience light to moderate rains till Monday, December 19. Moderate showers in the city are expected till Wednesday, December 21. The sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy on all days till December 22. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Chennai for the next 48 hours is expected to be around 31° and 23°, respectively.

Apart from Chennai, light to moderate rain is expected in Puducherry and Karaikal as well till December 19. Owing to the rain and the high speed winds on the coast of southwest Bay of Bengal and the Sri Lankan coast, fishermen have been warned not venture into the sea till Sunday, December 18.

Chennai experienced heavy rainfall and winds last week as Cyclone Mandous crossed the state. The IMD issued red and orange warnings for several districts in Tamil Nadu. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in 10 districts including Chennai. There were casualties because of the cyclone as well. Two people had died in Chennai in Madipakkam and Ramnagar after they stepped on a live wire caused by the cyclone. Apart from that, 400 trees had been uprooted in Chennai while the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) were actively involved in clearing them. Power poles had also fallen in five locations in the city. Despite the heavy rains, there was little to no waterlogging in Chennai.