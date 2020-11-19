Chennai triple murder case: 3 more accused, including deceased’s wife, nabbed in Delhi

One of the deceased, Sheetal Chand’s estranged wife and her two brothers are among the six accused in the Sowcarpet triple murder case.

Just over a week after three members of a family were found shot dead in their flat in Sowcarpet area, the Chennai police have nabbed all six accused in the triple murder case. While three were arrested from Maharashtra on November 13, the Chennai police are on their way to New Delhi to bring back the remaining suspects, including the Jayamala, the deceased’s estranged wife. They were detained from a hideout in Delhi.

The three accused — Jayamala, who is the wife of the deceased man Sheetal Chand, her brother Vikas who is an advocate, and an unidentified man — are likely to be brought back to Chennai by November 20 evening, after which the arrest will be recorded. The police arrested Sheetal Chand's brother-in-law Kailash and his two friends, Ravindranath Gar (25) and Vijay Uttam Kamal (28), from Solapur in Maharashtra, after an intense car chase last Friday and were on the lookout for the other three.

On November 11, three members of a family — Dali Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bai (70) and the couple’s son Sheetal Chand (42) — were shot dead. Earlier reports indicated that the murder was the result of a bitter divorce settlement between Sheetal and Jayamala. The couple had moved to Pune after their wedding. They were in the middle of a bitter divorce settlement, where Jayamala’s family was allegedly demanding more alimony when the murders took place.

Deputy Commissioner Balakrishnan, who is heading the investigation on this case, told TNM that the three accused have been taken into 10-day custody and are currently being investigated. “We can confirm the arrest of the other three as soon as they are brought here to Chennai,” he said.

Police also found that two guns were used in the murder, of which one is a country pistol, which does not have a licensed. The licensed gun belonged to a retired Air Force officer, whose involvement in the case, is also being investigated. According to reports, the car in which Jayamala, Kailash and the others allegedly fled after the incident, was also recently purchased from the ex-air force officer.

On the night of November 11, Dali Chand, Pushpa Bai and Sheetal Chand were found dead with bullet injuries. The crime was reported by Pinki, the couple’s daughter.