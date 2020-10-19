Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to face off in must-win game for both

CSK and RR are at the sixth and seventh spots in the IPL 2020 points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a chance to jump out of the bottom three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table when they face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both sides are on six points and CSK are one place above RR on sixth because of their superior net run rate.

CSK's top order of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu showed they have regained their touch in recent matches, while Ravindra Jadeja was also quite handy with the bat in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, captain MS Dhoniâ€™s form could be a cause of concern. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not been able to match up to the lofty standards he has set over the years with the bat this season. With 3,994 runs from 169 games, Dhoni is also the leading run-scorer for his side. Dwayne Bravoâ€™s injury, whose bowling CSK are dependent upon in the death overs, will also be a cause for concern. The bowlers did well in the initial overs against DC but failed to click recurrently, leading to Shikhar Dhawan's maiden IPL ton almost single-handedly snatching the game away from them.

On the other hand, RR too faces similar issues. Their batsmen did well in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), particularly Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa, who was promoted to the top of the order for that match.

The RR think-tank, however, hope that Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson (who is also the highest run-getter for RR with 1768 runs) will reverse their run of low scores as the league stage enters the second half. Jofra Archer, RR's leading wicket-taker with 38 wickets from 29 games, will once again lead the bowling attack and will expect good support from Stokes to keep the CSK batsmen in check.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer