Chennai suburban trains cancelled on Sunday, petrol pumps to offer minimal services

After the Janata curfew, that is, 9 pm on Sunday, normal services would be offered by the petrol pumps across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Suburban train services in Chennai have been cancelled on Sunday owing to the Janata curfew. Between 7 am and 9 pm, no Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains will ply.

EMU trains running between Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam, Moore Market Complex and Gummidipundi, Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Chennai Beach and Velachery stations have all been cancelled fully on March 22.

The following MEMU trains have also been fully cancelled on Sunday.

Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta/Nellore Vellore Cantonment/Arakkonam - Chennai Beach/ Melmaruvathur/Villupuram Moore Market Complex - Arakkonam - Tirupathi Tambaram - Villupuram Arakkonam - Katpadi/Vellore Cantonment Arakkonam - Cuddapah Bittragunta - Moore market Complex - Gudur

However, in order to cater to the essential travel requirements of commuters, a minimum number of passenger specials are being run on limited service. For every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, the following EMU trains will be operated.

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu Moore Market Complex - Arakkonam Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi stations

However, between Chennai Beach and Velachery Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stations, no passenger specials will be operated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all petrol stations will remain open on Sunday during the Janata Curfew hours, from 7 am to 9 pm, across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, although only minimum fuelling service will be offered for unavoidable and emergency transportation, said the State Level Coordinator (SLC) of oil marketing companies.

In a statement issued on behalf of SLC on Saturday, the fuel pumps of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum would remain open on Sunday during the Janata curfew hours across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"It is to be noted that the fuel pumps would operate with a skeleton staff to offer minimal fueling services to support only unavoidable and essential transportation on emergencies and exigencies," the statement added. However, after 9 pm on Sunday, normal services would be offered by the pumps.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: 'Janata Curfew' in Tamil Nadu: What are the services that will be affected?