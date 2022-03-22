Chennai sees one of the hottest days of the year as temperatures soar

Even Madurai and Trichy saw the maximum temperatures crossing 39ºC and 33ºC, respectively.

Chennai saw its hottest day of the year so far, with weather bloggers pointing out that the mercury has crossed 38ºC in many areas of the city. Not just Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu are also witnessing high temperatures, as the summer has set in across the state. According to Tamil Nadu-based weather blogger Pradeep John, the maximum temperature recorded in Madurai on Tuesday, March 22, was 39º C while it was 33ºC in Trichy, even after the areas saw rains owing to the deep depression near the Andaman islands.

“Hottest day of the year for Chennai with temp crossing 38 C at many locations. Madurai sizzles at 39 C while Trichy after the rains is at 33 C. While ideal day for thunderstorms in Madurai belt, Erode, Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri & isolated places in Bangalore,” Pradeep John, an independent weather blogger, tweeted.

According to official data released by the India Meterological Department (IMD), the temperature in Chennai is higher than normal, with 36ºC being recorded at 11.30 am on Tuesday, March 22. While Nungambakkam has recorded 35.4ºC, Meenambakkam has recorded 37.1ºC. This is a departure of over one degrees from normal, the IMD has added. While the departure from normal temperature in Nungambakkam is 2.5ºC, Meenambakkam saw temperatures deviating by 1.7ºC above normal, IMD data as of 8.30 am on March 22 said.

Over the next two days, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36ºC and 27ºC respectively, the IMD has said.

According to IMD data, in 2021, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Chennai was 38.3ºC on March 31, 2021. The hottest day in March in Chennai was recorded in March 1953, when the temperature went up to 40ºC.