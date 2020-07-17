Chennai sees 80% recovery among COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu has been reporting upward of 5,000 discharges per day since July 15.

Eighty percent of patients who contracted COVID-19 have recovered in Chennai. Over a seven-day period, over 13,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the city.

In what comes as a ray of hope amid the COVID-19 crisis in the state, Tamil Nadu has been reporting upward of 5,000 discharges per day since July 15. Between 29 percent and 68 percent of these recoveries over the past week have been reported from Chennai.

The recovery rate in Tamil Naduâ€™s capital has steadily climbed from a little over 70 percent on July 10 to 80 percent as on July 17. The rate of discharges has also consistently outnumbered the reporting of new COVID-19 cases.

On July 10, 4,163 patients were discharged from public and private hospitals in the state, of which 2,869 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 68 percent.

On July 11, 3,591 patients were discharged in Tamil Nadu, of which 1,791 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 49 percent.

On July 12, 3,617 patients were discharged, of which 1,668 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 46 percent.

On July 13, 3,035 patients were discharged, of which 2,079 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 68 percent.

On July 14, 4,743 patients were discharged in the state, of which 1,858 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. percent.

On July 15, 5,000 patients were discharged, of which 1,484 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 29 percent.

On July 16, 5,106 patients were discharged, of which 1,712 recoveries were from Chennai i.e. 33 percent.

However, the high rate of fatalities from the city continues. Over the past week, Chennai has reported 173 deaths, averaging over 24 deaths a day.