Chennai to see rain and thunderstorms till July 21

The city has been witnessing rains and thunder showers for the last few days.

Chennai is likely to see rainfall and thunderstorms until Wednesday, July 21, according to the Regional Meteorological Departmentâ€™s weather update. The city has been witnessing rains and thunder showers for the last few days. On Saturday, July 16, the Nungambakkam Weather Station recorded 7 cm of rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. According to the Regional Meteorological Centreâ€™s forecast, a low pressure region is expected to form near the Odisha coast in the next week, and until then, parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to witness intense bouts of rainfall.

In Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, heavy rains at isolated places are likely to occur.

On Saturday, several arterial roads in Tamil Nadu were flooded following heavy rains in Chennai. Videos emerged of several city neighbourhoods including Anna nagar, T Nagar and Arumbakkam showing visuals of flooding of roads and two-wheeler users wading through the water. According to reports, on Saturday, Villivakkam recorded 6 cm of rain, Puzhal recorded 5 cm and Taramani, West Tambaram and Nandambakkam registered 2 cm of rainfall each.

Since June 1, Tamil Nadu has received an average rainfall of 16 cm, which is 78% above average for the season. Chennaiâ€™s average weather is likely to be 34 degree celsius, which is below average for the period. According to Chennai-based weather forecasting expert Pradeep John, Chennai recorded its wettest 48 hours day in July in many years, on July 17 and 18. The city received 137.6 mm of rain in the two days.

Chennaiâ€™s maximum and minimum temperatures until July 21 is expected to be anywhere between 34 and 26 degree Celsius. Ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu and Tiruttani in Tiruvallur received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in 24 hours.