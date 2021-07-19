In Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, heavy rains at isolated places are likely to occur.
On Saturday, several arterial roads in Tamil Nadu were flooded following heavy rains in Chennai. Videos emerged of several city neighbourhoods including Anna nagar, T Nagar and Arumbakkam showing visuals of flooding of roads and two-wheeler users wading through the water. According to reports, on Saturday, Villivakkam recorded 6 cm of rain, Puzhal recorded 5 cm and Taramani, West Tambaram and Nandambakkam registered 2 cm of rainfall each.
Since June 1, Tamil Nadu has received an average rainfall of 16 cm, which is 78% above average for the season. Chennaiâ€™s average weather is likely to be 34 degree celsius, which is below average for the period. According to Chennai-based weather forecasting expert Pradeep John, Chennai recorded its wettest 48 hours day in July in many years, on July 17 and 18. The city received 137.6 mm of rain in the two days.
Chennaiâ€™s maximum and minimum temperatures until July 21 is expected to be anywhere between 34 and 26 degree Celsius. Ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu and Tiruttani in Tiruvallur received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in 24 hours.