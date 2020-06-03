A security guard was nabbed by the Anna Nagar police on Tuesday for stealing a Jaguar XE to repay his Rs 80,000 debt. The guard stole the car of the person in the adjacent building to earn quick money.

According to reports, A Balasubramanian, an employee of a private firm, was residing in an apartment in Anna Nagar. The private firm that he was working gave him the Jaguar XE two years back and he used to keep the car parked in the parking lot of his apartment.

However, in the initial turn of events on May 26, Balasubramanianâ€™s driver lost the keys of the car and the family started a hunt for the keys but they were not able to find them. The next day, Balasubramanian became suspicious about the car keys and informed the Anna Nagar police that the keys were missing. While Balasubramanian could not find the keys, on May 31, subsequently his car also went missing.

Balasubramanian immediately alerted the Anna Nagar police and they started questioning. In the interrogation, police got a tip-off that Vijayram of Cuddalore who was working as a security guard in the opposite apartment, used to help Balasubramanian clean the vehicle. Based on the tip-off, police officials combed the CCTV footage and found Vijayram driving away with the car from the parking lot in the wee hours. Reports said that Vijayram then parked the car in a shed near Maduravoyal and was looking out for buyers.

The police then interrogated Vijayram and found that he stole the car keys when Balasubramanianâ€™s driver dropped them by mistake. He then tried to arrange for the duplicate keys but since he was unable to make arrangements, he stole the car.

Further, Vijayram revealed that he stole the car to pay Rs 80,000 debt. Based on his confession, Vijayram was sent to jail by a court.