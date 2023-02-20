Chennai school student who ran away from home found in MumbaiÂ

The 16-year-old student from Chennai had reportedly run away from her house because her parents had scolded her and asked her to focus on her studies.

news News

A Class 10 girl who ran away from her house in Chennai was found in Mumbai on Friday, February 17. The girl, who is 16 years old, had reportedly run away from her house because her parents had scolded her and asked her to focus on her studies. She was tracked within an hour after she had switched off her phone at Juhu Tara Road. The girl was found on the Mumbai Darshan bus. The girl was found by the Mumbai police at the last stop of the bus on Friday at 7 pm. Police from Wardha and Chennai were also involved in the search operation.

According to The Times of India, the girl said that she was not planning on returning home. The girlâ€™s mother is a yoga teacher in Chennai. The mother had taken a flight to Mumbai after hearing that her daughter had been found there. ToIâ€™s report said that the girl had left home on Thursday, February 16, without informing anyone. The mother of the girl filed a complaint with the Chennai police saying that her daughter was missing. The Chennai police immediately tracked the location of the girl and informed the Wardha police.

Mumbai police managed to find the phone number of the driver of the bus the girl was on. The bus driver had informed the police that they would be reaching Juhu Tara road and two constables were sent there. ToI reported that the mother suspected the girl would visit Mumbai because she had wanted to go to the Mahalaxmi temple there. The mother and the girl returned to Chennai on Friday night.