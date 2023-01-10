Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital ties up with Aster Medcity for heart and lung transplants

Through this association with Kauvery Hospital, the organisation shall have access to an expert clinical team from to perform heart and lung transplants at their facility in Kochi.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, has tied up with Aster Medcity Kochi to improve heart and lung transplants in south India. Aster Med City is a quaternary healthcare centre in Kochi and one of the largest in south India. It is the flagship hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, a healthcare conglomerate. Through this association with Kauvery Hospital, the organisation shall have access to an expert clinical team from Kauvery Hospital to perform heart and lung transplants at their facility in Kochi.

Speaking about the association with Aster Medcity, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai said that organ transplants have been gaining momentum gradually in India, yet heart and lung transplants are still lagging behind. “Some of the challenges are the non-willingness by families of the deceased to volunteer for organ donation, non-availability of highly qualified team of surgeons in some hospitals and most importantly, the lack of infrastructure to perform the high complex procedure,” he said.

Dr Selvaraj added that the clinical team for heart and lung transplants at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, includes highly qualified surgeons and supporting physicians who are exceptionally skilled and trained as per international standards.

Farhaan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals Kerala & Tamilnadu from Aster Medcity said that organ donation is still at nascent stage in Kerala, and this is due to the lack of awareness among the population on organ donations. “Full organ donation can save upto eight lives and we have been spreading this awareness and busting the myths around organ donation,” he said.