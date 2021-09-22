Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital successfully treats senior citizen with skin cancer

After 8 weeks, the patient came for follow up. Post examination, there was no trace of tumour, and the ulcer had completely healed.

Product Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, recently treated a senior citizen for skin cancer, successfully. Speaking about the patient, Dr A N Vaidhyswaran, Director and Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncologist, said, ‘We had a 74-year-old gentleman presenting to our department with a hyper pigmented and ulcerated growth just below his nasal bridge. He was experiencing pain due to the lesion. He was initially evaluated in another hospital where a biopsy was done, which revealed keratinizing squamous cell carcinoma (type of skin cancer). He was advised surgical excision followed by flap to cover the defect but the patient was reluctant to undergo surgery and came to us for further management.”

“We examined the patient thoroughly and went through all the reports. He had a 1.5cm sized, almost circular, necrotic (premature death of cells) and excavated lesion just below his nasal bridge. It was situated slightly left to the midline. As the growth was present over the nose, it was unappealing cosmetically. After obtaining informed consent, we decided to proceed with radiotherapy with electron beam. We positioned the patient and immobilised him with a thermoplastic face mask. A custom made cut out was made according to the growth size and radiation treatment field, which was positioned in the electron applicator. Electron beam is a form of ionising particle radiation which can deliver high dose to the skin surface. This will spare the deeper normal tissues. This was ideal for this patient and the treatment lasted about 5.5 weeks,” he added.

There was visible difference during the treatment, and the necrotic area had healed. The skin was also healing and the region was covered with scab (a layer of skin). The region had mild dermatitis and pigmentation and this was managed through ointments.

After 8 weeks, the patient came for follow up. Post examination, there was no trace of tumour, and the ulcer had completely healed. There was very mild pigmentation of the skin which was insignificant.

Skin cancers fall into two major categories: melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Non-melanoma skin cancer is of two kinds: Squamous cell carcinoma (cancer that affects skin areas exposed to sunlight, and some cases non exposed areas) and basal cell carcinoma (parts of body exposed to sunlight). Chronic exposure to UV light, long standing scars and arsenic (chemical element) can cause skin cancer. Skin cancer often affects the elderly.

Treatments for skin cancer include surgical excisions, where the lesion is removed through surgery and the defect is closed by skin flap if required. In this case, radiation therapy was given to the cancerous area to treat the tumour. The success rate of treatments for skin cancer is 95%.