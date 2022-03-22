Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital organises talent show for patients undergoing dialysis

The event also saw fun activities and a stand-up comedy by Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Azhar and team.

Product Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, hosted a talent show on Sunday, March 20 for those undergoing dialysis treatments. The initiative was part of World Kidney Day 2022, helping the patients break the mundanity in their lives.

The event was filled with fun activities and games, talent show and a stand-up comedy session by Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Azhar and team. The participants exhibited their talents in classical dance forms, music and skills in games.

“The general myth that exists among people is that when someone gets diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure, their days cannot return to normalcy or they cannot live life on their own terms. It is to be noted that these individuals can still study, work or indulge in their favourite hobbies, but with adequate treatment and care,” the hospital said.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr R Balasubramaniyam, Chief Nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai said, “Living with Kidney Disease is definitely not easy, but there is always hope. For patients who are undergoing dialysis and awaiting a transplant, their days can be exhausting both physically and mentally. This initiative is to help them break the monotony in their daily life, where they get to spend their day like everyone. As doctors our duty doesn’t stop with just providing treatments and medications, but it is also going beyond, by improving their quality of life.”

“When someone is diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease, he/she should not think it is the end, instead they should lead a normal life with right treatments and care. It is not just them but also their attenders or family members who need constant motivation. We believe events like these will help restore faith in them, and encourage them to spend their day with things they like or are passionate about,” he added.