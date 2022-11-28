Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital launches diabetes reversal programme

Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, launched the programme.

On account of World Diabetes Day observed in November, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, organised “Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’ — a unique initiative for the effective management of diabetes and related problems. Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu launched the “Reversal of Diabetes” programme at the expo.

The programme offered free check-ups on vitals, foot study, eye test, dental test, biothesiometry examination, lipid profile, and fundus screening. The event also had stalls on diet counselling, diabetic-friendly recipes and diet supplements, physiotherapy, and other diabetic care products. Additionally, a panel discussion on the ‘reversal of diabetes’ consisting of a diabetologist, general physician, dietitian, psychiatrist and a physiotherapist was held.

According to reports, India is known as the diabetes capital of the world with cases steadily increasing over the past few years. Close to 77 million people live with diabetes in the country, as it ranks second in the number of cases worldwide. It is further estimated that approximately 43.9 million people have been undiagnosed which constitutes up to 57% of adults in the country.

“Diabetes if left untreated can lead to severe health complications such as cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney damage, Alzheimer's disease, and depression. Some of the well-known yet ignored risk factors for the condition include obesity, lack of physical activities and sedentary lifestyle, genetics, age, and family history of the disease. Through this year’s Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes expo, we aim to educate people on identifying the risks of diseases and managing them effectively. ‘Reversal of Diabetes’, has been possible with advancements in diabetic management, and we wanted to focus on the same. With the right knowledge and guidance, people can make use of this programme for effectively managing diabetes and for some reversal can be done. We believe the programme benefitted the people at large and we shall constantly support them in their journey to manage Diabetes,” said Dr Baraneedharan K, Senior Consultant Diabetologist Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.