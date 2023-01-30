Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital holds cancer awareness run ahead of World Cancer Day

Over 3500 participants which included fitness enthusiasts, professional runners, families, corporate employees, and students volunteered to show their support for cancer awareness.

Product Health

Ahead of World Cancer Day which falls on Feb 4, Kauvery Hospital Chennai organised a run to spread cancer awareness on Sunday, January 29, at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar. The initiative had both 10 km and 5 km categories. Over 3500 participants which included fitness enthusiasts, professional runners, families, corporate employees, and students volunteered to show their support for cancer awareness.

Cancer is one of the most dreaded diseases across the world. However, with advanced treatments and technologies, cancer is now treatable. “Cancer care has seen a lot of advancements in recent years, and we have a multi-modality and individualised approach in the treatments. We are constantly trying to create awareness on cancer, and this is the first time we have organised a run with a massive gathering. Our main aim is to create awareness on the prevention and early detection of cancer. Through this run, we also encourage people to make fitness a part of their routine,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder, and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

The 10 Km run was flagged off by Dr Prithika Chary, senior consultant neurologist & neurosurgeon & chief neurologist, and also a cancer survivor. The 10 km run had winners from both men and women categories spanning across age groups such as 16-35, 31-45, 45-60 and above 60 years of age.

The run also had a mammo bus stationed at the venue which provided free mammogram screenings for women above 40 years of age. The mammo bus will be stationed at different localities such as the Madras High court, Nokia office, Tidel Park, Ashok Leyland, RAPRA, RA Puram till February 9, 2023, in a phased manner.