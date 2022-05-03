Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar residents protest rushed eviction drive

Many residents alleged that government officials who had promised to give more time for vacating razed their homes in a hurried manner without proper alternative arrangements.

news Protest

The residents of Govindasamy Nagar in Chennai's RA Puram on Tuesday, May 3, protested against the razing of their homes by using bulldozers without providing proper alternative arrangements. The residents told IANS that of the 259 houses in the colony, 40 were razed on Monday, May 2, and the demolition was continuing on Tuesday. Saraswati, who is a resident of the colony and works as a domestic worker, told IANS, "The officials came to our place and despite our protests, they razed the buildings without providing us proper alternative arrangements."

Saraswati said that the officials came with the police and they had promised that they would hear the residents out, but nothing happened and they razed the homes in no time. She told IANS that they had been promised five days for vacating, but the authorities "just bulldozed everything".

Kondandapani, a worker, said that his home was razed by the water authority department officials even after the other government departments had promised to give a few more days for the residents to vacate. He said, "Students are writing the board exams for Classes 10, 11 and 12. We had pleaded with the officials to give us time till exams of the students are over."

Seethammal, another resident, said that a Supreme Court had posted a contempt of court case filed by the resident association for July 12 and that there was no reason for the authorities to carry out the eviction hurriedly. Speaking to IANS, she said, "The authorities are asking us to move to far-off places like Perumbakkam and Seemanchery which are not well connected with the city."

The residents are upset that the authorities are not following the Supreme court directive that the evicted people must be provided alternative housing arrangements within the city itself.