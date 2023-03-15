Chennai’s Anna Nagar Tower Park to reopen for public after 12 years

The highlight of the park is the 135-foot-tall tower containing 12 floors at its centre.

The iconic Anna Nagar Tower, which offers a panoramic view of Chennai, will soon be open to the public, 12 years after it was closed. The more than 100-feet-tall tower was closed in 2011 due to repeated instances of suicides and damages inflicted on the structure by the public.

In 2018, a renovation project was planned at Rs 3 million, and the work commenced last year. During the course of the work, grills were installed to cover the balconies in all twelve floors of the building. Anna Nagar Tower Park is also called Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park, and was built in 1968, and was inaugurated by former Vice President VV Giri.

The highlight of the park is the 135-foot-tall tower containing 12 floors at its centre. It also has an elevator, as well as a cyclic stairwell ramp leading to the top. In addition, there is also an amphitheatre, a bird-watching deck, badminton courts, a play area for kids, a skating rink, a lake, and convenience facilities for visitors.

Times of India reported Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi as saying that Tamil cultural paintings have been installed on the walls to avoid any defacements. The tower was slated to be re-opened last month, but was delayed due to ongoing works.