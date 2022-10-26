Chennai’s air quality plummets post Deepavali, tonnes of hazardous waste collected

It may be noted that the city police booked 354 cases for violations of firecracker guidelines as many individuals and firecracker shops flouted norms.

Chennai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as high as 786 at one of the monitoring stations on Tuesday, October 25 after the residents celebrated Deepavali with fireworks. As per Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) data, Besant Nagar registered an AQI of 345, Thiyagaraya Nagar recorded 372 while Thiruvottiyur was at 436. The AQI level recorded in Triplicane was 503, and Valasaravakkam was at 545. Nungambakkam and Sowkarpet recorded AQI as high as 563 and 786 respectively. The data was obtained from seven monitoring stations across the city.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, a Tamil Nadu-based environmental protection organisation, in a press release stated that Chennai has replaced Delhi as the most polluted city this Deepavali. “Four monitoring stations in the city were not functioning during Deepavali and the monitoring centre at Manali functioned between 11 pm of October 24 and 4 am of October 25 as the air quality of the city started to deteriorate in the evening hours,” the statement read. Poovulagin Nanbargal also noted that this is the first time the city took such a severe hit in its AQI.

Poovulagin Nanbargal demanded the government to release data on how many asthma patients have been admitted to hospital and how many pregnant women and elder citizens were affected because of the poor air quality in the city. It also highlighted how the sanitary workers toiled while removing mounds of firecracker waste from the city.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) press release, the corporation collected 211.08 metric tonnes (MT) of firecracker waste between October 23 and October 25. The civic authorities arranged 30 vehicles in 15 zones, two vehicles per zone to collect and transport the firecracker waste. In the first phase, nearly 50 MT of collected waste was sent to the hazardous waste treatment plant at Gummudipoondi. The GCC plans to send all the firecracker waste to this plant in the following days.

Referring to the issue of firecracker waste management, Poovulagin Nanbargal said sanitary workers in the city collected the waste without having proper protection mechanisms. It is a social injustice to them as they are forced to collect the waste every year. It also requested civil society to stop using firecrackers that are dangerous to human health.

