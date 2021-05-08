Chennai is running out of ICU beds for COVID-19 as demand spikes

Chennai had only 12 vacant ICU beds for COVID-19 as on May 7, according to a government bulletin.

Chennai is running out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients as demand spikes. According to a government bulletin released on May 7, Chennai district had 12 vacant ICU beds for COVID-19 and 258 oxygenated beds in its hospitals. Remember, this number is dynamic and liable to change with patient discharges and admissions.

On May 7, Chennai had a total of 5,849 oxygenated beds earmarked for COVID-19. The district also had 4,234 non-oxygenated beds and 1,735 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. On the same day, 2,559 O2 beds were occupied, while 3,030 non-oxygenated beds and 1,723 ICU beds were occupied.

Meanwhile, districts such as Dharmapuri saw complete occupancy with zero out of 141 ICU beds vacant. Coimbatore showed 25 vacant ICU beds, while Kancheepuram and Ranipet had eight and two ICU beds vacant, respectively.

As on May 7, Chennai's COVID Care Centres had 2,780 vacant beds.

On May 7, Chennai saw 26,465 new cases of COVID-19 and 197 deaths. As on May 7, the district has 1,35,355 active cases.

Tamil Nadu has also announced a complete statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24. The announcement comes a day after MK Stalin took over as Chief Minister of the state.

According to a press release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24. In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday (May 8 and May 9).

As per the new lockdown rules, e-commerce services except Dunzo, Swiggy and Zomato, will not be permitted to function from May 10 to May 24.

All shops except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operating. The afore-mentioned shops are allowed to function only from 6 am till noon.

TASMAC shops will be fully shut during the lockdown period. Only takeaways and parcel services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms.

