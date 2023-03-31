Chennai Rohini theatre faces backlash for denying entry to tribal couple

The theater management said that the movie was a U/A certified film, and that the family was not allowed because they had children with them. However, a U/A certified film allows children to watch the film if their parents want them to.

The famous Rohini theater in Chennai has come under severe criticism for discriminating against people of a particular community and not letting them inside the theater, despite them purchasing the tickets. On Thursday, March 30, videos of a couple of Narikurava women and children being denied entry for Silambarasan starrerr Pathu Thala in the theater went viral on social media.

The one-minute-long video shows the group of tribal people being stopped by the gatekeeper. A male voice is heard asking them why these people are not let in despite having tickets, but there is no response seen. We can also hear the voice asking, "They have tickets, and what do you want other than the tickets? You won’t let them inside?".

The video brought out sharp responses from several social media users, following which the theatre released a statement saying that as the movie was a U/A certified film, the group were not allowed as they had children accompanying them. “We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala Movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch `Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10. However since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem and to desensitivise the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time. The video of the family watching the movie is attached below,” the statement read, and they had also attached a video taken of the family watching the film inside the theatre.

However, according to the (Certification) Rules, 1983, a UA certified film refers to a film that is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition with an endorsement of caution that says that any child below twelve years of age may be allowed to see the film under the consideration of the child’s parents or guardian.

Soon after the theater’s response, there were multiple social media users who pointed out the flaw in the reasoning behind their action. Singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada said, “Reallllly horrible that people who wanted to watch a film in a theatre weren’t allowed. I have seen enough movies where people brought infants and months old babies into the theatres and it’s not just at Rohini. Horrible and disrespectful.”

“The details show that the sister and brothers were subsequently allowed into the theatre, but the initial refusal to admit them cannot be accepted in any way. Art belongs to everyone,” said musician and actor GV Prakash.

Meanwhile, the two staff of Rohini theaters who denied entry to the family were booked by the police under sections 341 (wrongfully restraining) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.