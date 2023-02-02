Chennai road accident: Two women dead, eight injured as share auto rams into car

The accident took place in Chennaiâ€™s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as the share auto was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with a car.

Two women died and eight people were injured in a road accident in Chennai, on Tuesday, January 31, when an auto rammed into a car. The accident took place in Chennaiâ€™s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as an auto was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with a car.

According to reports, nine passengers were travelling in a share auto from Kelambakkam to Thiruporur on Tuesday evening. The auto driver tried to bypass the traffic jam near Kalavakkam and drive on the wrong side of the road, when he rammed into a car that was coming from the opposite direction. The auto turned turtle as a result, and all the passengers as well as the driver of the share auto were injured.

The injured were shifted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, however, two of them â€” Vijaya (44) and Amsavalli â€” succumbed on Wednesday morning. Seven others and the auto driver Dasarathan (50), as well as the car driver Thomas Matthew, sustained injuries. The other injured have been identified as Swathi (32), Jothi (52), Selvi (40), Anjalai (38), Thilakavathy (45) and Munusamy (50), according to Times Of India.