Chennai residents raise concerns over recurring power cuts, voltage fluctuations

TANGEDCO claims that Tamil Nadu is an energy surplus state and that the frequent power shutdowns are due to unavoidable cable line faults.

news Chennai News

Residents of Chennai city and its suburbs have been expressing their frustration over frequent power shutdowns that have been occurring since May. Particularly in North Chennai, residents have been facing extended power outages lasting for several hours, severely disrupting their daily activities. Complaints regarding electricity fluctuations have also been reported in areas such as Alwarpet and Santhome.

Vignesh, a resident of North Chennai’s Thiruvottiyur, told TNM that his area has been experiencing frequent power outages for several months now. “We are affected by four to six hours of power cuts every day. It is very frequent during noon and nights. I have tried to contact the local staff but I have not received any proper response from them,” he said. He further added that the problem is more troubling for residents and small businesses in his area who rely on single phase electric metres.

Suganya, a resident of Saidapet in South Chennai, highlighted that their street experiences power cuts four to five times a day, with power taking over eight hours to be restored on one occasion. The situation caused water-related problems during May and June as they were unable to use the borewell motor that requires electricity. The power outages have been unpredictable, according to Suganya. Similar complaints have emerged from Valasaravakkam, where residents have alleged that electricity supply is being interrupted every other day.

Several residents also took to twitter to raise complaints. Vijai, a twitter user tweeted about how the power outages are being justified during summer and during rains. “On a sunny day- everybody is using AC. Can’t meet the demand so powercut. On a rainy day- It's raining so powercuts. Dei Chennai la itha thavara season eh kedayathu! (There are no other seasons in Chennai!) Stalin vantaru but no vidiyal (MK Stalin has come to power but there is no dawn). Only iruttu (its dark only.),” his tweet read.

On a sunny day - everybody is using AC. Can't meet the demand so powercut

On a rainy day - it's raining so power cut



Dei chennai la itha thavara season eh kedayathu! Stalin vantaru but no vidiyal. Only iruttu.#powercut #dmk #TNEB — Vijai (@digita1Err0r) June 19, 2023

The state’s Electricity Minister Thangam Thenarasu, in response to a tweet which highlighted the problem of fluctuations in the supply of electricity in the city, said, “I have since advised concerned officials to fix the problem and rectify it immediately. Generally we are upgrading the infrastructure across the city. We will ensure that there are minimal disruptions. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, sir.”

I have since advised concerned officers to fix the problem and rectify it immediately. Generally we are upgrading the infrastructure across the city. We will ensure that there are minimal disruptions. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, sir.@mkstalin @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/NLSsrrf3dH — Thangam Thenarasu (@TThenarasu) June 26, 2023

An official from TANGEDCO who spoke to TNM further said the power outages are not intentional load shedding measures, as the state is currently experiencing an energy surplus. Instead, the outages are a result of unavoidable cable line faults. The official emphasised that personnel are working to rectify these faults, but the process takes time. Cable wires are being affected by factors such as stormwater drain works, Chennai Metro construction, and increased electricity usage.