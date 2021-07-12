Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths after months

Chennai was among 20 other districts in Tamil Nadu to report no fresh deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period for the first time in Chennai after several months on Sunday. Chennai was among 20 other districts to report no fresh deaths due to COVID-19, while as many as 29 districts recorded new infections in double digits. Tamil Nadu reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the overall caseload to 25.18 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 33,418 with 47 deaths across the state. Among the 47 fatalities, nine people did not have any comorbidities or pre-existing illness.

The state capital reported 171 new cases, taking its total tally to 5.35 lakh till date. The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Chennai stands at 8,256. As many as 3,188 people recovered in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 24.53 lakh and active cases in the state to 32,307, a medical bulletin said. Tamil Nadu reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a decline. On May 30, the state saw daily cases dropping below 30,000, and on June 7 the numbers were below 20,000. On June 17, they were less than 10,000. Among districts, Coimbatore added the maximum number of new cases on Sunday with 298 people testing positive in the latest 24-hour period while Ramanathapuram saw the least with five new cases.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian flagged off an awareness campaign commemorating World Population Day, observed on July 11. Noting that the state was a front runner in terms of Total Fertility Rate, Subramanian said that the percentage of TFR in Tamil Nadu as of 2018 was 1.6% as against the national aggregate of 2.2%.

Subramanian further said that the government has intensified fumigation to prevent dengue and Zika virus in the state. Neighbouring Kerala has reported 18 cases of the Zika virus so far. On the vaccination front, he said Tamil Nadu received 1.60 crore doses till date including five lakh vials which arrived late on Saturday. “Soon after the five lakh doses arrived, they were dispatched to other districts immediately to hold vaccination camps,” he said.