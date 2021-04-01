Chennai reports over 1000 cases of COVID-19 on April 1

Chennai district also reported 6 deaths on Thursday.

news Coronavirus

Chennai reported 1083 fresh cases of COVID-19 on April 1, Thursday, as new cases continue to surge across the country. Across Tamil Nadu, 2817 new cases were detected on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17,043.

A total of 19 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the state while Chennai district reported six deaths. The district also has 6695 active cases as on Thursday. A total of 85,876 RT PCR samples were tested on April 1 in Tamil Nadu.

While 2813 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, four cases arrived from other states. Out of these two positive cases arrived from West Bengal, one from Andhra Pradesh and one from Uttar Pradesh.

New restrictions post elections

Speaking to the media, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash IAS confirmed that strict containment activities will resume in the GCC area after the election on April 6.

He added that the corporation would restart perimeter control planning for COVID-19 cases post elections. At present there are no restrictions on movement of people. The GCC commissioner also added that once the elections were over, the old divisions for COVID-19 containment would be reintroduced.

According to reports, over 7000 volunteers are expected to conduct COVID-19 containment activities for over three months. Arrangements have also been made to expand capacity, with 1000 beds each being set up in Madras University and Anna University.

50% of COVID-19 cases between age group of 18-45

Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that 50% of COVID-19 cases in the state consisted of persons between the age group of 18 and 45.

He also added those who tested positive below the age of 18 comprised 8% of the cases. The Health Secretary also added that transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city increased from 3% to 4.5% now.