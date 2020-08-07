Chennai reports less than 1000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 3

The city has consistently had more coronavirus cases than other places in Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Chennai reported 984 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This is the first time the city has reported less than 1,000 cases since June 3. The state capital has consistently had more cases than other places in Tamil Nadu since the pandemic started. While Chennai reported the most number of cases among the districts on Friday too, the below-1,000 mark comes as a small relief for a city that has been reeling under the effect of the virus for several weeks.

As of Friday, there are 11,606 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. This includes patients in hospitals as well as those undertaking treatment at home. The number of active cases has also come down by 143 since Thursday.

Once again, the number of persons discharged from hospitals exceeded the number of new cases: 1,103 people in Chennai were discharged upon recovery on Friday, while the total number of discharges for the day in TN stood at 6,488. No imported cases were reported on Friday.

However, 24 patients succumbed to the disease in the city, taking the death toll in the state to 119 on Friday. The city alone has reported 2,272 deaths since the start of the pandemic. As many as 4,690 patients have succumbed to the virus in Tamil Nadu.

So far, Chennai has reported 1,07,109 cases of the disease. Over 93,000 people have been discharged upon recovery.

In addition to the cluster of COVID-19 cases which erupted at Chennai's Koyambedu fruit and vegetable market, the city has also battled a significant share of cases from Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

At present, Tamil Nadu has 52,759 cases of the coronavirus. On Friday, the state reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases (3,445 men and 2435 women).