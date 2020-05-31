Chennai reports 804 new cases of COVID-19, TN tally crosses 22,000

Ninety five new COVID-19 patients had arrived in Tamil Nadu recently from other countries and states.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Recording one of the highest single-day spikes in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reported 1,149 new cases on Sunday (May 31), with 804 of those cases in Chennai alone. The state also reported that 13 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, three persons had recently come to Chennai from other countries – United Arab Emirates and Myanmar – and five passengers had flown to Tamil Nadu from other states – Delhi and Maharashtra. Another 87 persons were tested positive after they recently returned via road or train to Tamil Nadu from other states, namely Andhra Pradesh (3), Bihar (2), Delhi (1), Gujarat (2), Haryana (1), Jharkhand (1), Karnataka (6), Kerala (3), Maharashtra (61), Odisha (3), Puducherry (1), Rajasthan (1) and West Bengal (2). Thus the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu stands at 22,333 as of Sunday, with 9,400 active cases.

Chennai, in total, has 14,802 COVID-19 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 1,177 cases. Of the cases from outside the state reported on Sunday, 36 persons were tested positive in Salem district and 26 in Railway quarantine. The state health department has also tested 12,807 samples on Sunday – the state has tested over 4.91 lakh samples in total as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 13 deaths of patients including patients with no comorbid conditions. A 37-year-old man from Kancheepuram with breathing difficulty died at a private hospital in Chennai on May 29 at 10.40 am due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 49-year-old male man Namakkal with complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness died at Government Medical College Hospital in Namakkal on May 29 due to respiratory failure, pneumonia.

A 55-year-old male from Chennai died in RGGGH on Saturday at 3 pm due to cardiopulmonary arrest, grade II COVID Pneumonia, renal failure, respiratory failure, systemic hypertension. A 39-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease died of COVID-19 in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday due to cardiopulmonary arrests, COVID pneumonia, respiratory failure, chronic kidney disease.