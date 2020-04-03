81 COVID-19 cases in Chennai, 35 reported just on Friday

After Chennai, Dindigul stands second with the most number of COVID-19 cases (43), followed by Tirunelveli (36), Erode (32) and Coimbatore (29).

102 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday, making it the state with the highest number of coronavirus patients among the southern states. The latest figures include 35 patients from Chennai and with this, the state capital now reports a total of 81 COVID-19 positive cases, a sharp rise from 46 cases on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu now has a total of 411 COVID-19 patients. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Friday that of the 102 cases, 100 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi last month.

The split-up of 35 new cases from Chennai is as follows: Patient 310 is a contact of the Tablighi Jamaat conference attendee. Patient 311 has travel history to the United States of America and Patient 312, also from Chennai, is with co-morbid condition. Patients 313 to 344 (totally 32) are all Tablighi Jamaat conference attendees with travel history to Delhi.

Reiterating that the government was focussing all its efforts into its containment plan, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, “This disease can affect anyone. So our full focus is on containment, even if there is high risk contact. Then there is a buffer zone. We are going door to door. 5,000 healthcare workers were on the field yesterday (Thursday) and more have started today (Friday). We are covering 5 lakh houses.”

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Chennai features top on the list of districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Dindigul stands second with 43 positive cases, followed by Tirunelveli (36), Erode (32) and Coimbatore (29). Tiruvallur, Vellore, Thanjavur and Tirupur have one case each.